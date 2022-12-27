Commodity Market: Gold price remain firm

Mumbai: Price of gold remained unchanged in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,960 per 8 gram. Yesterday, the yellow metal gained by Rs 80 per 8 gram.

Also Read: Stock Market: Sensex, Nifty settles higher for second day in a row

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,753 per 10 gram, up Rs 76 or 0.14%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 175 at Rs 69,250 per kg. Globally, price of gold edged up as trading volumes have thinned during the Christmas period. Price of spot gold was up 0.4% at $1,804.71 per ounce. U.S. gold futures rose 0.5% to $1,812.50.