Compulsory military service to be extended as China threatens invasion!

On Tuesday, a proposal to reduce Taiwan’s existing four years of mandatory military service to one will be unveiled. According to a senior government official, the action was taken in response to rising Chinese threats. A news conference will follow a national security meeting where the topic of bolstering the island’s civil defence will be discussed. Since 2020, Tsai’s security team has been examining Taiwan’s military setup.

The greatest ever Chinese air force intrusion into the island’s air defence identification zone was reported by Taipei on Monday, which opposes Beijing’s claims of sovereignty. 43 Chinese jets crossed an unofficial line that separates the two sides. After Nancy Pelosi, the then-Speaker of the US House, visited Taipei in August, China also held military drills around Taiwan.

Conscripts will go through more rigorous training, including combat instruction and shooting drills employed by US military, according to the plans set to put into effect in 2024, the person added. Conscripts would be entrusted with protecting crucial infrastructure, allowing regular forces to react more quickly in the case of a Chinese invasion effort. The Taiwanese defence ministry declined to respond. To make the island’s troops more mobile, nimble, and difficult to assault, Tsai is in charge of an extensive modernization effort.

Taiwan has been gradually shifting from a conscript military to a volunteer-dominated professional force. China’s growing assertiveness towards the island it claims as its own prompted debate about how to boost defence. Previous governments cut compulsory service for men from more than two years to four months to please younger voters. Military training in Taiwan, particularly for conscripts and reservists, has deteriorated.