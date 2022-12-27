Concerning allegations of harassment at Aligarh Muslim University, J&K student panel writes to Amit Shah

The Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) in Uttar Pradesh is allegedly harassing Kashmiri students, according to a letter from the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

The student body claimed there is a hostile environment for Kashmiri students at AMU and mentioned that seven students have been hurt in the past three months.

‘There are over 1,400 students from Kashmir valley enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate, and research courses at Aligarh Muslim University, Uttar Pradesh. Students from Jammu and Kashmir are facing an uncivilized hostile culture (goonda culture) at AMU consistently. They have become victim of this culture of hostility,’ the letter read.

It added, ‘Over the past three months at least seven students of the J&K region were brutally assaulted resulting in grievous injuries.’

The J&K student body claimed that despite repeated requests for action to stop the harassment, none has been taken.

‘Home Ministry had issued an advisory in the past to take ‘strict action’ against those responsible for such incidents. However, in spite of all the advisories and directions, the harassment continues,’ the letter alleged.

The association demanded an investigation into the incidents and that Aligarh Muslim University’s proctor be held accountable for his ‘lackadaisical attitude toward ensuring a safe and conducive atmosphere for J&K students in general.’

Additionally, they requested that Union Home Minister Amit Shah personally look into the situation and start legal action against anyone found responsible for harassing Kashmiri students.

According to Aligarh’s Additional District Magistrate Minu Rana, there has been no report of a serious attack on the Kashmiri student.

‘Kashmiri students have started to feel insecure after a verbal clash between students and meeting will be held for the same. There is no complaint of a life-threatening attack on the Kashmiri student,’ According to Additional District Magistrate Minu Rana.

Mehbooba Mufti, the president of the PDP, also urged the Union home ministry to pay attention to the incidents.

‘Unfortunate to see no action taken against hooligans harassing Kashmiri students in AMU. Some have also been physically assaulted & the authorities need to take prompt & strict action. Request Home Minister of India, AMU, and Aligarh Police to take cognizance,’ Mehbooba Mufti tweeted.