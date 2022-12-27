Death toll from Christmas weekend rain, floods surge to 13

Manila: More than 13 people lost their lives and 23 are still missing in the rains and floods that hit southern Philippines on Christmas day. As per authorities, most of the deaths were caused by drowning from flash floods after two days of heavy rains. More than 45,000 people were shifted to rescue centres.

Coast guard, police and fire personnel were deployed to rescue affected people. The heavy rains and floods were caused due to a shear line — an area where warm and cold winds meet —. The Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) informed that the shear line persists and will see heavy rainfall continue in parts of the country, and rain-induced landslides are likely in some areas.