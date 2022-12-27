First sale of Lava X3 (2022) began in India: Price and specifications

Mumbai: The first sale of Lava X3 (2022) began today in India. The sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of Lava X3 (2022) is priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colours. Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Lava X3 (2022 ) using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 and up to Rs. 300 cashback for purchases via City Union Bank Mastercard debit card.

The entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC and runs on Android 12 (Go edition). The device features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate. The handset has a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also includes an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.