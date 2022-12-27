DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSElectronics and Gagdets

First sale of Lava X3 (2022) began in India: Price and specifications

Dec 27, 2022, 09:48 pm IST

Mumbai: The first sale of Lava X3 (2022) began today in India.   The sole 3GB RAM + 32GB storage variant of  Lava X3 (2022) is  priced at Rs. 6,999 on Amazon. It is offered in Arctic Blue, Charcoal Black, and Luster Blue colours. Amazon is providing an instant discount of up to Rs. 1,000 on purchases of Lava X3 (2022 ) using AU Small Finance Bank credit cards. The e-commerce website is providing no-cost EMI starting at Rs. 1,167 and up to Rs. 300 cashback for purchases via City Union Bank Mastercard debit card.

Also Read: Jio launches 5G services in these cities: Details inside 

The entry-level smartphone powered by a MediaTek Helio A22 SoC  and  runs on Android 12 (Go edition). The device features a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with HD+ resolution and 60Hz refresh rate.  The handset has a dual rear camera setup, comprising an 8-megapixel primary lens and a VGA sensor. The camera module also includes an LED flash. For selfies and video chats, there is a 5-megapixel selfie camera. It is backed by a 4,000mAh battery that supports 10W charging via a USB Type-C port.

Tags
shortlink
Dec 27, 2022, 09:48 pm IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button