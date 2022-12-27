‘GPS navigation system’ used by Pakistan for drone drops in Punjab: Report

Pakistan has been exploiting Chinese-made GPS navigation systems for nefarious operations such as dumping narcotics and weapons in Punjab by encroaching on Indian airspace, according to individuals familiar with the situation. Pakistan, according to sources, is using Shanghai’s JIYI P3 flight controllers. The price of a single drone equipped with one of these navigation systems is less than Rs 20,000. The navigation systems allow for the use of Hexacopters and Quadcopters, which may carry medications and weapons.

Increased use of drones;

On Sunday, the Border Security Force (BSF) shot down a Pakistani drone that was flying over the border region close to Amritsar. However, it is not a singular occurrence. The security forces manning the border in Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir have recently seen many attempts to violate Indian airspace. Till the first week of December, the BSF had shot down 16 drones. The security forces have implemented an anti-drone technology and intensive patrols to combat the drone threat. Amritsar in the Punjab and Doda, Samba, and Kathua in J&K are the key locations for trans-border drone activity.

On November 26, security officers shot down a Chinese-made Quadcopter DJI Matric 300RTK model drone originating in Pakistan at Daoke Border Outpost in the Amritsar region. A Hexacopter that was shot down in Amritsar (Rural) on November 28 was discovered to be carrying more than 3 kilogrammes of drugs. It has been found that terrorist groups like Lakshar-e-Taiba, located in Pakistan, and others are smuggling narcotics, weapons, and explosives over international borders. They are backed by ISI.

The security forces have so far intercepted a variety of AK series rifles, MP4 carbines, handguns, grenades, and drugs that were being flown across the border by drones. According to BSF intelligence inputs and J&K police authorities, it is also used to drop Afghan heroin for funding terrorist activities in the Valley and Punjab. During a security review meeting in Srinagar recently, the problem was also brought to Home Minister Amit Shah’s attention. The Ministry of Home Affairs has ordered authorities to find a solution to the drone threat, while law enforcement agencies are entrusted with monitoring such activities.