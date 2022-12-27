Man arrested in Hyderabad for selling drug-laced chocolates for Rs. 50 each

‘An interstate drug dealer was apprehended in Hyderabad on Monday for reportedly selling chocolates laced with ganja, and 31 kg of the substance were found on him,’ informed the police. The police claimed that the culprit is a native of Bihar.

A press release from the Hyderabad police states that, ‘a team nabbed him after acting on information after learning that he was allegedly selling the chocolates.’

According to the police, the 41-year-old offender sold the laced chocolates for between 20 and 50 rupees each after bringing them from Bihar. The items were seized, totaling 31 kilogrammes.

The police claimed the man has lived here since 2015 and travels to Bihar every two months to get the spiked candy, which he then sells in Hyderabad.