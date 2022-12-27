Mehbooba Mufti accepts invitation to Bharat Jodo Yatra

The former chief minister announced that Mehbooba Mufti has been invited to join the Congress’ Bharat Jodo Yatra when it arrives in Jammu and Kashmir next month.

‘I’ve been formally invited to join Rahul Gandhi ji for his Bharat Jodo Yatra in Kashmir today. Salute his indomitable courage and I believe it is my duty to stand with someone who has the courage to challenge fascist forces. Will be joining him in his march towards a better India,’ she wrote on Twitter.

On January 20, the Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress will arrive in Jammu and Kashmir. The grand old party’s extensive grassroots outreach programme started in Tamil Nadu and has since travelled through several states, where it has been joined by other people and several political leaders.