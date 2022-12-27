Minister: The Center is fully assisting the judiciary in resolving pending cases.

Union Law Minister Kiren Rijiju stated in Kurukshetra that the Center is fully supporting the judiciary in resolving the matters that are currently before the courts. The minister emphasised that there are currently more than five crore cases waiting in courts all throughout the nation.

On Monday at the Kurukshetra University campus in Haryana, Mr. Rijiju spoke at the 16th national conference of the ‘Bharatiya Adhivakta Parishad,’ which lasted three days.

He claimed that even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the government took action to ‘gear’ the courts effectively so that they could operate.

Newspapers frequently assert that the government is attempting to ‘grab the power of the court,’ said Mr. Rijiju, who claimed that numerous lawmakers and media figures continue to disseminate this claim.

He claimed that ever since Narendra Modi became prime minister, the Constitution is viewed as a ‘pious book’ for governing the nation.

The Law Minister stated, ‘The people of the country must evaluate who are the people who are trying to dismantle our system.’

He asserted that judges must be ‘dedicated’ to the people rather than the state.

The BJP leader continued, ‘For others, the judiciary must be loyal to their (political) parties; for us, the judiciary must be committed to the country.’