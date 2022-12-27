Mortuary staff reveals, eyes of actor Sushant Singh Rajput punched

According to Roopkumar Shah, a mortuary worker at Mumbai’s Cooper Hospital, where the actor’s body was taken for an autopsy after his alleged suicide, Sushant Singh Rajput appeared to have been punched hard in the eye by someone.

‘He had injuries and his bones were also fractured. I tried to inform my seniors then but they did not listen and asked me to mind my own business,’ Shah told India Today TV.

‘I was a part of the autopsy team but I don’t remember who was heading the autopsy team then,’ he added.

Shah added that the actor’s neck had scratches that didn’t look like they came from hanging but rather from being strangled.

When the mortuary staff was asked why he did not speak up back in 2020, he responded that he did not trust the government of the time, which is why he refrained from doing so.

‘I am ready to record my statement in front of the agencies now. I don’t care for my safety, but Sushant Singh Rajput should get justice,’ he said.

Shah responded that the actor’s family may not have noticed the injury marks on his body because they had never mentioned them.

Shah denied that the actor’s locked door had to be forced open from the outside.

Shah’s sensational claims about Sushant Singh Rajput’s death, which has been determined to be a case of suicide, made headlines on Monday.

‘When Sushant Singh Rajput passed away, we received five dead bodies at the Cooper Hospital for postmortem. Out of those five bodies, one was a VIP body. When we went to perform a post mortem, we learnt he was Sushant and there were several marks on his body and two to three marks on his neck as well. The postmortem needed to be recorded but higher authorities were asked to only click pics of the body. Hence, we did that as per their order,’ he told ANI.

On June 14, 2020, Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanged in his Banda, Mumbai, apartment.