‘Rahul Gandhi is super human’-Congress equates Rahul Gandhi to Lord Rama; BJP Slams for Insulting Hindu Sentiments!

On December 26, Salman Khurshid of the Congress made a weird claim comparing Rahul Gandhi to Lord Ram and saying, ‘Lord Ram’s ‘khadau’ extends very far. Bharat sometimes rides the ‘khadau’ to destinations when Ram ji is unable to do so. In this manner, we have propagated the ‘khadau’ in UP. Rahul Gandhi will attend now that ‘khadau’ has arrived in the UP.

Rahul Gandhi is superhuman; Congress

‘Rahul Gandhi is superhuman’, Congress leader Khusrshid continued. ‘He is walking outside in T-Shirts while we are wearing coats and shivering in the cold (for his Bharat Jodo yatra). He is focused while he performs his ‘tapasya,’ much like a yogi’.

Lord Ram's 'khadau' goes very far. Sometimes when Ram ji is not able to reach, Bharat takes the 'khadau' and goes to places. Like that, we have carried the 'khadau' in UP. Now that 'khadau' has reached UP, Ram ji (Rahul Gandhi) will also come: Congress leader Salman Khurshid pic.twitter.com/vuAQmsvQYG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2022

Shehzad Poonawalla, a member of the BJP, angrily assailed the Congress party for making this absurd analogy, saying, ‘Salman Khurshid compares Rahul Gandhi to Bhagwan Shri Ram and himself to Bharat!! Shocking! Would he ever dare to compare a person to a diety from another religion? Blocking the Ram Mandir is now an insult to Hindu Astha after rejecting the reality of Ram Ji! Are you in agreement with this, Janeudhari Rahul?’