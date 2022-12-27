Saudi Arabia issues a warning to its citizens in Pakistan after US, Australia, & UK!

After the authorities increased the security warning in Islamabad to its maximum level on Monday, the Saudi Arabian embassy in Pakistan urged its people to use care. Arab News cited a statement from the embassy posted on Twitter that read, ‘The embassy of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan would like to warn all citizens residing and visiting the Islamic Republic of Pakistan of the need to take caution and not go out except for necessity’.

It further stated that in an emergency, one should get in touch with the Karachi embassy or general consulate. Saudi Arabia made its announcement at the same time as Australia, the United States, and the United Kingdom all issued travel warnings for Pakistan.

US embassy’s warning about possible terror threat

The Marriott Hotel in Islamabad may be the target of a terrorist attack, the US embassy in Pakistan has warned. The warning forbade its American employees from going to the well-known hotel during the holidays. The order was given in response to a suicide explosion that left one police officer dead and 10 others injured in a residential section of the city. When authorities stopped a cab during a patrol to check it, there was an explosion. The authorities claim that an explosives-carrying passenger in the back seat blew up the automobile.

Australia’s travel alert

In light of Pakistan’s unstable security situation, the Australian high commission in Islamabad has likewise cautioned against travelling there. According to a statement, the US administration has informed its people that there may be plans for an attack against the Marriott Hotel in Islamabad over the holidays by unidentified persons. Additionally, it stated that public gatherings have been prohibited and that there are increased security precautions in place.

UK issues travel advisory

British citizens were also discouraged against travelling to Pakistan by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO). The Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Province’s districts of Bajuar, Mohmand, Khyber, Orakzai, Kurram, North Waziristan, and South Waziristan have all been recommended against travel by the FCDO. Additionally, it forbade British people from visiting the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa districts of Charsadda, Kohat, Tank, Bannu, Lakki, Dera Ismail Khan, Swat, Buner, Lower Dir, and Peshawar.

2008 Marriott hotel attack

When a dumper truck full of explosives exploded in front of the Marriott hotel in Islamabad’s red zone on September 20, 2008, at least 54 people were killed and a number of others were wounded.