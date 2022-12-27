Two Russian YouTubers trespasses a building in Mumbai to record stunt video; detained

Two Russian YouTubers were detained on Tuesday for allegedly breaking into a 60-story twin tower complex in Tardeo to film a stunt.

Section 452 (home trespass) offence and other pertinent provisions of the Indian Penal Code were lodged against the pair after their detention late on Monday night, said an official.

After the first information report (FIR) was filed, the incident was reported to the Russian embassy, he claimed.

According to the official, the accused entered The Imperial, a luxurious twin tower complex, undetected in order to film a stunt. The on-duty security guards noticed them in the CCTV footage and immediately called the police, who then cornered them.

The investigation teams says, the pair used the stairway to get to the 58th story of one of the buildings with the intention of climbing up from the outside and filming the stunt.

The suspects descended to the 28th story when the guards spotted them, snuck into a platform on the fifth floor, and then jumped into the hillock, claimed the official.

He added that more investigation is ongoing and stated that the accused had some hand and leg injuries.