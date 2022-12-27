Ukraine must comply with Moscow’s demands or the Russian army to invade : Russian ultimatum.

A day after Russian President Vladimir Putin said he was open to talks with Ukraine, the country’s foreign minister reacted angrily, saying Kyiv and the West wanted to destroy his nation and that Kiev must comply with Moscow’s demands or face the wrath of its army.

With his forces pounding Ukrainian towns with missiles and rockets and Moscow continuing to demand that Kyiv recognise its conquest of a fifth of the country, Kyiv and its Western allies have rejected Putin’s offer to talk.

Kiev declares that it will fight until Russia leaves.

Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov was quoted as saying late on Monday by the state news agency TASS that ‘the enemy is well aware of our proposals for the demilitarisation and denazification of the territories controlled by the regime, the elimination of threats to Russia’s security emanating from there, including our new lands.’

‘The simple message is to fulfil them for your own benefit. Otherwise, the Russian army will decide the matter.’