Zelensky claims that about 9 million people in Ukraine live without power supply.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy informed that, approximately nine million people in the country still don’t have access to energy due to ongoing power shortages.

In his nightly video address, Zelenskiy noted that while many individuals had been reconnected during the holiday season thanks to grid repairs made in response to repeated Russian strikes, issues still persisted.

‘Naturally, there are still shortages. Blackouts are still happening’ he said.

‘As of this evening, approximately nine million people in various parts of Ukraine are without electricity. However, both the frequency and duration of blackouts are steadily declining’ Zelenskiy added.