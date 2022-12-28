3 people were arrested in Rajasthan for setting a Hindu religious book on fire.

Rajasthan authorities informed that, three people have been detained as a result of a viral video showing Hindu text being burned.

Assistant Superintendent of Police Narpat Singh says, the event happened following a Buddhist initiation ritual on December 25.

According to the ASP, the arrests were made on Tuesday based on a case that had been filed.

