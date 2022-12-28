A brand-new trailer for ‘Knock At The Cabin’ is out

Here is the newest trailer for ‘Knock At The Cabin.’ The 2018 Paul G. Tremblay book ‘The Cabin at the End of the World’ served as the inspiration for the M Night Shyamalan movie.

The movie, which casts a number of well-known actors, offers a unique take on the home invasion genre. A family vacations in an isolated cabin in the woods with their little child only to be ambushed by four strangers equipped with various homemade weapons.

The strangers, however, are not your standard rednecks. In fact, they make the most outrageous allegation, claiming that one of the three, the couple or the child, will have to make the ultimate sacrifice in order for the world to be rescued. What they claim does seem to be true, in fact.

‘Knock at the Cabin’ looks like Shyamalan’s return to form. Of course, we should not gauge the quality of a film from the promos, but ‘Knock at the Cabin’ seems really worth waiting for.

Dave Bautista, Jonathan Groff, Ben Aldridge, Nikki Amuka-Bird, Kristen Cui, Abby Quinn, and Rupert Grint star in the movie.

The official synopsis reads, ‘While vacationing at a remote cabin, a young girl and her parents are taken hostage by four armed strangers who demand that the family make an unthinkable choice to avert the apocalypse. With limited access to the outside world, the family must decide what they believe before all is lost.’

‘Knock at the Cabin’ releases on February 3, 2023.