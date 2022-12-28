Acclaimed director Hirokazu Kore-eda says Japanese cinema ‘must change’ to help young directors

Hirokazu Kore-eda, a renowned director, is concerned that Japan’s underfunded, insular film industry is scaring away fresh talent. As a result, he has taken matters into his own hands by mentoring upcoming filmmakers for a new Netflix series.

According to Kore-eda, whose 2018 film ‘Shoplifters’ won the Palme d’Or at Cannes, Japan is falling behind South Korea in cinema and television due to complacent attitudes and subpar working conditions.

In an interview, he demanded that the poor money, hard hours, and uncertainty faced by filmmakers seeking to perfect their abilities end and that ‘our film making climate must change.’

‘Throughout my career, I’ve been able to focus solely on improving my own filmmaking. But now, when I look around me, I see that young people are no longer choosing to work in film and television’

Kore-eda, 60, said he also learned many things from his mentees while working as a showrunner for the series, to be released worldwide on January 12.

‘It’s more like — I want to steal something from these three,’ he joked, complimenting the quality of their art and ‘knowledge of equipment that’s far deeper than mine.’