Adele Laurie Blue Adkins aka Adele adds $13.8 million to her fortune after ’30’, her first album in five years

After releasing ’30,’ her first album in five years, Adele Laurie Blue Adkins MBE, better known by her stage name Adele, reportedly increased her net worth by $13.8 million last year. The most recent filings indicate that her business, Melted Stone Ltd, had reserves of $18 million in 2021 compared to just $4.2 million in 2020. All because of the influx of royalties.

However, the live music management company she runs, A Adkins Touring Ltd, suffered a loss of about $100,000. However, it would have made millions of dollars this year because to her lucrative Las Vegas residency and live performances in London’s Hyde Park.

Her album ’30’ came out in November last year. It ranked on several charts for months and turned out to be a hit album.

Meanwhile, Adele has been opening up to her fans about her deepest emotions on social media and sometimes, even on stage.

During a concert in Las Vegas this month, she wept as she spoke about the importance of having good friends ‘when relationships fall apart’. She also told the crowd that she was ‘so scared and nervous’ to take over the stage.