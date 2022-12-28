Adrishya Jalakangal’s first look is out. Tovino Thomas appears to be an unidentified young man.

In the Malayalam cinema business, Tovino Thomas is a pretty well-known name. Because of his compelling on-screen presence and potent performances, he is adored by many. His audacious remarks have also drawn attention to himself. For his devoted followers, we have some major news. The first look from Tovino’s forthcoming movie Adrishya Jalakangal have been released. He appears unrecognisable as a ‘nameless’ character in it. Bijukumar Damodaran is the director of the drama Adrishya Jalakangal.

Tovino published the first-look images for his movie Adrishya Jalakangal on Tuesday, December 27. He appears in them as a brand-new avatar. He described his persona as a ‘nameless young man’ who stands in for many others we encounter on a daily basis.

He wrote in a tweet: ‘Here’s a sneak peek at one of my favourite characters and a very important endeavour! I’m excited to be bringing the unnamed young man in @drbijufilmmaker’s surrealist film ‘Adrishya Jalakangal’ to life in my very first collaboration with him.’

Indrans and Nimisha Sajayan are among the cast members. Ricky Kej, a two-time Grammy winner, works on the music.