After leaving Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. re-joins the Real Madrid youth academy.

According to sources from Spain, Cristiano Ronaldo Jr. has left Manchester United and returned to the Real Madrid youth academy, following in his father’s footsteps.

Ronalod Jr. previously played for the Real Madrid academy, where he amassed 50 goals in 20 appearances.

Ronaldo Jr. moved to Old Trafford a year after his father. The relationship between Cristiano Ronaldo and Manchester United, though, has soured since early this year.

In a previously contentious interview with Piers Morgan, Ronaldo stated, ‘Yes, I felt deceived and I felt like some people don’t want me here (Manchester United), not just this year but also last year.’

Cristiano Ronaldo’s contract with Manchester United was terminated, and the club later that week released a statement that said, ‘Cristiano Ronaldo is to depart Manchester United by mutual agreement, with immediate effect.’

Ronaldo has been without a club since leaving Old Trafford. There have been rumours that Ronaldo will join the Al-Nassr team in Saudi Arabia.

In the middle of the rumours surrounding the transfer to the club, Al Nassr’s sporting director, Marcelo Salazar, claimed earlier in the week that the Saudi club will ‘wait’ and that ‘the future will be revealed at the correct moment.’