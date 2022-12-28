Anurag Thakur queries Rahul on his desire to cause unrest in the otherwise tranquil state of J&K.

Anurag Thakur, a Union minister, questioned Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday about the Congress’ plans to fly the tricolour in the Valley and emphasised that the situation in Jammu and Kashmir has substantially improved under the Modi administration.

According to the minister, 1.6 crore visitors are anticipated to have visited Jammu and Kashmir in a single year, which is a record in and of itself.

‘Today, visitors can travel to every part of Jammu & Kashmir. This demonstrates that things have changed for the better in Jammu and Kashmir. There are no incidents of stone-throwing. Rahul Gandhi wants to go there, but will he ruin the mood?’

The Narendra Modi government has repealed Articles 370 and 35A in Jammu and Kashmir, he said, therefore anyone is now free to display the tricolour there.

Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra is expected to arrive in Kashmir next month after beginning in Kanyakumari in September.