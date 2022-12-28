Ashok Gehlot: ‘Our fight is against RSS and BJP ideology.’

On this site’s 138th Foundation Day for the Congress party, Chief Minister of Rajasthan Ashok Gehlot hoisted the party’s flag today.

At the party’s office in Jaipur, the senior Congress politician spoke to the media and said: ‘We are fighting the ideologies of the BJP and the RSS. People won’t put up with it because they are eroding democracy. After 50 years, our party’s president is now a Dalit. For us, it’s a glorious time.’

The chief minister acknowledged that Congress had lost its connection to the people and added, ‘It occurs. This is the reason Rahul Gandhi started the Bharat Jodo Yatra, a massive rally. We have a couple more programmes after the yatra is over. Together with other ministers and party members, we will plan.’

After attending the programme at the party headquarters in Delhi earlier on Wednesday, Mallikarjun Kharge, who was elected party president in September, will inaugurate the Foundation Day programme held in Mumbai.

After 37 years, the Congress president will break with tradition and travel to Mumbai on Foundation Day, the city where the party was founded in 1885.

The Indian National Congress was established on December 28, 1885, at Das Tejpal Sanskrit College in Bombay (then Mumbai), in the presence of 72 delegates.