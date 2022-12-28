At the CPM state secretariat meeting on Friday, E P Jayarajan will reply to the accusations.

Left Democratic Front (LDF) convenor and senior CPM leader E P Jayarajan would attend his party’s state secretariat meeting on Friday despite his concern about recent outbursts against him. He would likely address the accusations made against him over the resort project in Kannur that his family is promoting.

EP Jayarajan has been in the centre of a political tempest caused by P Jayarajan, a party member who claimed that the LDF convener and his family owned an Ayurvedic resort in his hometown of Kannur and demanded an investigation. The latter had brought up the allegations during a party state committee meeting, and state secretary M V Govindan requested that he file a formal report.

In truth, EP, as he is known to his fellow comrades, has avoided party and LDF events ever since he took a leave of absence for medical treatment on October 6 of this year. Later, he prolonged the leave, but he attended meetings of the LDF and the CPM state committee. Following the most recent accusations, the party’s central leadership instructed Jayarajan to provide his account before the secretariat meeting on Friday.

Based on the explanation provided by the LDF convener to the secretariat and the reaction from the politburo, the CPM will decide what additional measures to take.

Govindan and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan previously expressed their concern about E P Jayarajan’s protracted absence from LDF and party meetings and requested that he become active in CPM events.