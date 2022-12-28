Bharti Airtel announces launch of 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel on Wednesday announced the launch of its 5G services in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel, in a statement, said that its ‘5G Plus’ services will be available to customers in a phased manner as the company continues to construct its network and complete the roll out.

Customers with 5G enabled devices will enjoy high speed Airtel ‘5G Plus’ network at no extra cost until the rollout is more widespread, the company said. Adarsh Verma, Chief Operating Officer of Bharti Airtel — Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh — said, ‘I am thrilled to announce the launch of Airtel 5G Plus in Jammu and Srinagar. Airtel customers can now experience ultrafast network and enjoy speeds upto 20-30 times faster than the current 4G speeds’.

‘We are in the process of lighting up the Union territories of J&K and Ladakh which will allow customers to enjoy superfast access to high-definition video streaming, gaming, multiple chatting, instant uploading of photos…’, Verma added. Airtel 5G Plus now works on all Android and iOS-supported 5G devices. In this month, Airtel has rolled out its 5G Plus services in select areas of Visakhapatnam, Ahmedabad, Gandhinagar, Imphal, Shimla, Lucknow and Pune.

On Wednesday, Reliance Jio also announced its largest multi-state rollout with it 5G services launching in 11 cities, including Lucknow, Trivandrum, Mysuru, Nashik, Aurangabad and Chandigarh, among others. Earlier this month, Apple announced the arrival of official 5G support on iPhones in India for Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel users. The 5G services will be available in all iPhones with iOS 16.2 in areas where coverage is available. That said, the 5G support will be activated on all compatible iPhone models released in 2020 or later, which include all models of iPhone 12, iPhone 13, and iPhone 14 series as well as the latest iPhone SE model.