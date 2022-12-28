Coimbatore car bomb blast case; NIA detains 2 more suspects

On Wednesday, two more people were taken into custody by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the Coimbatore car bombing case.

Sanofar Ali and Sheikh Hidayathullah have been identified as the arrested accused. In the past, nine accused had been taken into custody.

Investigations have shown that the accused conspired to commit a crime in the Asanoor and Kadambur areas of the Sathyamangalam forest, in the Erode district of Tamil Nadu, in February 2022.

In the meetings, which were organised by the previously arrested accused Umar Farook and attended by the accused Jamesha Mubeen, Mohammed Azharudin, Sheikh Hidayatullah, and Sanofar Ali, they planned to carry out terrorist attacks.