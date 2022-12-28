Commodity Market: Gold price crosses Rs 40,000 mark

Mumbai: Price of sovereign gold crossed Rs 40,000 mark in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 40,120, higher by Rs 160 per 8 gram. Yesterday, gold price remained firm in the market.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures were trading at Rs 54,753 per 10 gram, down Rs 117 or 0.21%. Silver futures were trading up by Rs 131 at Rs 69,670 per kg.

In the global markets, price of spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,811.20 per ounce. U.S. gold futures fell 0.2% to $1,818.90. Silver is trading down by down 0.19%.