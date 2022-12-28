Congress writes to the Center requesting security for Rahul Gandhi.

In a letter to Union Home Minister Amit Shah, the Congress detailed multiple security lapses involving Rahul Gandhi and the Bharat Jodo Yatra and asked for proper protection.

Congress leader KC Venugopal claimed in the letter that since the Yatra entered Delhi on December 24, its security had been violated numerous times.

The Delhi Police has ‘completely failed in controlling the surging crowd and maintaining a perimeter around Rahul Gandhi, who is assigned Z+ security,’ the letter said. The Union Home Ministry oversees the Delhi Police.

The letter stated that this was the case on the grounds that party members and those participating in the Yatra are currently securing the Congress scion’s perimeter, while the Delhi Police watched in silence. It also stated that the Intelligence Bureau has been questioning those participating in the Yatra.

The letter stated that everyone in India has the right to travel freely throughout the nation. ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra is a padyatra to reunite the nation in peace and harmony. The government should protect the safety and security of the Congress leaders rather than engaging in vengeful politics,’ it added.

As it demanded better security, the letter also referred to the killings of Congress leaders and former prime ministers, such as Indira Gandhi and Rajiv Gandhi.

‘Moving forward, the Bharat Jodo Yatra is slated to enter the sensitive state of Punjab and J&K in the next phase starting from January 3, 2023. In this regard, I request you to take immediate steps to ensure the safety and security of Rahul Gandhi, a Z+ protectee, and of all the Bharat Yatris and leaders joining the Bharat Jodo Yatra,’ it said.

Congress spokesperson Pawan Khera earlier claimed there was a ‘conspiracy’ to halt the party’s extensive grassroots outreach programme during a press briefing. ‘Attempts are being made to defame the Yatra. Those who want to disrupt it are making attempts through their police, their media. They won’t be successful,’ he said.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra for the Congress is being led by Rahul Gandhi. With hundreds of workers, leaders, and supporters from Tamil Nadu, he started walking and will do so until Jammu and Kashmir.