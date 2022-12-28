Differently abled teen-girl, who lost her way, gangraped after pretending to offer help in Malappuram

Malappuram: Kozhikode police have arrested three people who raped a 19-year-old differently-abled girl. The accused sexually abused the girl after offering her help to return home. Police have taken three men under custody in connection with the case.

She had reached Parappanangadi in Malappuram after losing her way. Reportedly, two men spotted the girl near Parappanangadi railway station and took her to a nearby building from where she was raped. Later, an auto driver who assured to take her to Kozhikode also sexually assaulted her.

The accused later abandoned her at the railway station. Police have arrested Muneer, Prajeesh and Sajeer (the auto driver) in the case. Police may address the media to give more clarifications in the case.