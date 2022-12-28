Dubai Sports Council announces over 400 sporting events for 2023

Dubai: The Dubai Sports Council has released next year’s schedule of events. The authority has approved a list of over 400 international and local sporting events for 2023. These events will be held place across the emirate.

Over 50 of those will take place in January. The ‘DP World International League’ will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. It will feature 34 matches. The league will begin on January 13, 2023 and 6 teams will compete.