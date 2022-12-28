Exports of farm tractors from India increased by 2.75 times between April to October

New Delhi: Farm tractor exports from India have increased by 2.75 times between April to October this year as compared to the same period in 2013. Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal announced this.

Export of farm tractors from India reached Rs 7613 crore in April-October 2022-23. It was at Rs 2,760 crore in April-October 2013-14. The exports of tractors registered a growth of 224% in in April-July 2022 over the same period in 2013. Tractor exports crossed one-lakh yearly mark for the first time in February this year.

India’s tractor industry gets 10% of its revenue from exports. The total value of tractor exports is estimated at more than $1 billion. The top buyers of Indian tractors are America (25.2%), Nepal (7.3%), Bangladesh (6.5%), Thailand (5.4%) and Sri Lanka (5.3%).