Intense fog causes a car to slam into a lorry on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway, killing three people.

In the Kannauj district of Uttar Pradesh, at least three persons died on Tuesday when the car they were riding in collided with a truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway.

The authorities inform that, the collision occurred as a result of the dense fog that caused limited vision.

Due to the high fog, a car travelling from Lucknow to Delhi lost control and crashed with a truck in the Talgram police area in Kannauj.

The accident resulted in the deaths of three people, including an executive officer (EO) and a clerk.

The deceased have been identified as Meerut residents Sudhir Kumar (44), Tanu Tomar (30), and Aslam (40), a car driver.

Two more automobiles crashed with each other as they approached from behind, causing a vehicle pileup, says the report. However, there were no injuries recorded.