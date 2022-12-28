ISRO imparts nanosatellite assembly courses and relevant training to 31 delegates from 19 nations

31 delegates from 19 different countries have received training in nanosatellite assembly from the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO). The two-month-long programme included lectures on fundamental satellite technology as well as nanosatellite design and testing.

It was conducted by ISRO’s UR Rao Satellite Centre, which is in charge of creating and designing India’s satellites. Typically, spacecraft that weigh less than 10 kg are referred to as nanosatellites.

The training course, known as UNispace Nanosatellite Assembly & Training by ISRO (UNNATI), was led by professionals and scientists from ISRO centres like the UR Rao Satellite Centre, the Space Applications Centre, ISRO Headquarters, the ISRO Telemetry, Tracking and Command Network (ISTRAC), and the ISRO Inertial Systems Unit.

The programme was attended by foreign officers and trainees who had degrees in mechanical and electrical/electronic engineering.

The 2022 edition is the third time that India is conducting the UNNATI programme and so far, a total of 91 participants have benefitted from the training imparted in all three editions.

In addition to the theory classes, the participants were given the opportunity to integrate various subsystems of a nanosatellite. This included imparting the training to enable the participants to assemble, test and integrate low-cost nanosatellites.