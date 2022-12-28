Man shot dead in Rajouri Garden, accused missing

In the Rajouri Garden area of west Delhi, a 23-year-old man was shot dead on Tuesday, according to the police. They proceeded by identifying the victim as Ashok, a local of TC Camp.

A senior police officer claimed that after being taken to a hospital, the staff there declared him dead. Two persons involved in the shooting, according to an eyewitness. The officer stated that a case was registered in accordance with the IPC and Arms Act.

The police added that they have organised several teams to find the accused and are reviewing CCTV footage.

More research is currently being done.