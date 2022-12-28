Mysuru church vandalised; statue of infant Jesus destroyed; investigation starts

Days after Christmas, vandals damaged a statue of the baby Jesus in a church in Mysuru, Karnataka. Police said they are investigating CCTV footage and that arrests are imminent.

The St. Mary’s Church in Piriyapatna, which is close to Gonikoppa Road, was vandalised on Tuesday, says the police, and various artefacts inside, including the statue of Baby Jesus, were found broken as a result.

‘To find the offenders, a squad has been assembled. Additionally, we are searching for CCTV footage captured by the neighbouring cameras,’ Seema Latkar, Superintendent of Police (SP), Mysuru.

She added that given the removal of the money box and other valuables, the situation appears to be one of theft.

Two days after Christmas, after all necessary preparations had been made for pilgrims’ ease, the incident occurred.

Eight sound systems, a front table, and flower pots were all damaged when Father John Paul, the church’s priest, entered the building at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, says the police report. He continued by saying that several other things had been destroyed or lost.

The St. Francis of Assisi Church in Bengaluru’s Kengeri Satellite Town was similarly vandalised on January 20, 2020, by unknown miscreants.