According to a recent study by University Hospitals Connor Whole Health, those with cancer or sickle cell illnesses who were undergoing music therapy showed less discomfort and anxiety.

The report was published in the journal ‘Integrative Cancer Therapies.’

The study found that individuals without SCD had higher levels of anxiety than those receiving music treatment.

In order to perform this study, the music therapists at UH Connor Whole Health saw over 1,500 patients over the course of 2,400 visits at the UH Seidman Cancer Centre.

One of the largest studies on music therapy in haematology and oncology to date was considered to be this one.

During the therapy, the therapists provided patients with music listening, active music-making and songwriting practice for patients that helped them with pain management, anxiety reduction and self-expression.

A patient said, ‘It helps me release the everyday pressure and stress that is going on.’ He added, ‘I’ve had a lot of hard times, but this really gives me courage. You gave me a way to articulate my feelings.’