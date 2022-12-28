Odisha DGP ordered CID probe in Russians death in hotel room

The state’s DGP has asked the CID to look into the strange deaths of two Russian men who died at a hotel in Rayagada, Odisha, over a period of a few days under different circumstances. However, the Russian embassy claimed that ‘no criminal aspect’ had been found by the Odisha police.

Pavel Antov was found last Saturday lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel, while Vladimir Bidenov died from a stroke.

The Russian embassy stated on Tuesday that there was ‘no criminal aspect’ to the deaths of two Russian citizens who died in a hotel in the Rayagada district of Odisha just days apart.

‘The Consulate General of Russia in Kolkata is following the case in touch with local authorities. According to information available to the police, no criminal aspect is seen,’ according to ‘Russia Today’ referring to the deaths of the two Russians in Odisha, cited the Russian embassy in this country.

Pavel Antov, a lawmaker from the Vladimir region, located about 200 km from Moscow, was one of the dead.

Antov, the 65-year-old founder of the Vladimir Meat Processing Plant, was reportedly listed among Russia’s wealthiest lawmakers, according to reports in a particular segment of the media.

On Saturday in Rayagada, he was found lying in a pool of blood outside the hotel.