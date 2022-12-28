PM Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi hospitalised in Ahmedabad

Ahmedabad : Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s mother Heeraben Modi was on Wednesday admitted to hospital and her condition is reported to be stable. PM Modi’s 100-year-old mother is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad.

The hospital in a statement said, ‘Heeraben Modi, mother of Prime Minister Narendra Modi is admitted at UN Mehta Institute of Cardiology & Research Centre in Ahmedabad and her health condition is stable’. The BJP’s Gujarat MLAs Darshanaben Vaghela and Kaushik Jain have reached the hospital. The news of Heeraben Modi’s hospitalisation comes shortly after the Prime Minister’s brother Prahlad Modi and other family members were injured in a car accident at Mysuru in Karnataka.

The Prime Minister, who has often spoken of his bond with his mother, visited her recently when he was in Gujarat for election campaign. Visuals of the Prime Minister chatting and having tea with Heeraben Modi had then emerged on social media. Ahead of the recently held Gujarat assembly polls, the prime minister during campaigning had visited his mother who turned 100 this June. Heeraben had also cast her vote in the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly polls.