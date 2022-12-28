Rahul Gandhi does not feel bad for calling him ‘Pappu’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, has been referred to by his critics as ‘Pappu’ for a very long time. Rahul Gandhi responded in a recent interview that he does not feel offended when people refer to him as ‘Pappu.’

‘Their hearts hold it. It conveys the fear they are feeling. They’re upset,’ Rahul Gandhi remarked, adding, ‘I enjoy all the name-calling; it makes me feel good. Take my name more, please.’

In an interview given during the Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Mumbai leg, the Congress leader made this statement.

Even his grandmother, Indira Gandhi, known as the Iron Lady of India, received insults, says Rahul Gandhi. ‘She was known as Gungi Gudiya before she was dubbed the Iron Lady. The same folks who constantly harass me used to refer to her as Gungi Gudiya. Gungi Gudiya overnight became known as the Iron Lady. She was the Iron Lady at all times.’

Every part of the yatra is being broken down and examined on social media and in television studios.