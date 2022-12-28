Rahul Gandhi says, ‘I will keep wearing the same T-shirt as long as I can’

Rahul Gandhi, the leader of the Congress, has recently made news for typically wearing a basic polo t-shirt to public events, including those in Delhi, which is currently experiencing a cold wave. Gandhi eventually clarified the issue of donning the same T-shirt in response to a reporter’s inquiry.

He declared, ‘I’ll keep wearing it until I can,’ adding, ‘T-shirt hi chal rahi hai aur jab tak chal rahi hai chalayenge.’

Gandhi attended the Congress’s foundation day celebrations at the party’s headquarters when party president Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the government on Wednesday, claiming that society is ‘split by hate’ and that India’s essential values are continuously under threat.

He claimed that unemployment and price increases are hurting the nation’s citizens, but the government is unconcerned.

He added that Congress’ inclusive policies and commitment to advancing everyone were responsible for India’s advancement.

Rahul Gandhi, a member of Congress, paid his respects two days ago while Delhi shivered in the midst of a cold wave sweeping across north India. He paid his respects at the memorial to Mahatma Gandhi and several former prime ministers while wearing only a t-shirt and walking barefoot.

Rahul Gandhi replied to questions last week about whether he was feeling cold during the frigid Delhi winter by bringing attention to those who cannot afford warm clothing. He claimed that while the media frequently inquired about his experience with cold weather, it never did so with farmers or ranchers.