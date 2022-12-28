Rapper Nicki Minaj buys an all-new estate in Hidden Hills at a whopping price tag of $19.5 million

According to estimates, artist Nicki Minaj paid a stunning $19.5 million for a brand-new mansion in Hidden Hills, a guard-gated community in the San Fernando Valley. The magnificent estate apparently contains 8 bedrooms, a detached guesthouse, a cabana, a saltwater pool, and a Baja shelf for sunbathing. It is said to be situated on 12,000 square feet of property.

A local developer constructed a large modern farmhouse this year, but it was never given the chance to go on the market. According to the property broker, it was sold to Nicki ‘even before it could be placed on the MLS.’ Unfortunately, this also means that there are almost no images or descriptions of the house.

The garage of the house has space for three cars. There are grassy lawns surrounding the property and significant landscaping has been done for privacy.

The main house has glass doors that open to various patios and terraces. The upstairs master suite has a private balcony overlooking the backyard.

The rapper is yet to confirm the news.