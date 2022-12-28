Singer Madonna shares a sultry video showing her clad in lacy black lingerie while looking at the camera

Madonna’s holiday was a bit risque just like her fashion choices. The singer released a seductive video of herself looking at the camera while wearing lacy black lingerie.

The flirtatious song ‘Santa Baby’ by Eartha Kitt was playing in the background of the video. A picture of Madonna and her four youngest children appeared at the end. David, 17, Mercy, 16, Stelle, 10, and Estere, 10, can be seen with Madonna in a puffy jacket and a Santa hat.

It appears that Madonna shot the lingerie video right before she posed for her family portrait. In both the video and the picture, she is wearing her well-known diamond cross necklace.

Fans didn’t quite like the images with some calling the photos a bit too much for their taste.