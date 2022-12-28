The mastermind of the plot to kidnap Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer sentenced to 16 years in prison

Gretchen Whitmer, the governor of Michigan, was the target of a plan that resulted in her kidnapping. Adam Fox was found guilty by a federal court of conspiring to kidnap the Democrat and blow up a bridge to facilitate a getaway.

The longest sentence handed down in the case thus far belongs to Adam Fox. It comes from a second trial in Grand Rapids, Michigan, four months after conspiracy accusations against Fox and his aide Barry Croft Jr. were found to be true. Croft Jr.’s sentencing is scheduled for this Wednesday.

Due to their opposition to the Covid regulations the Democratic governor enacted during the pandemic, they both targeted her in 2020. Additionally, they were trying to ferment a wild plot to incite anti-government extremists just before the presidential election that year.

The prosecutors argued that the mastermind behind the plan, Fox, plotted to enter Gretchen’s vacation home, capture her at gunpoint and then force her to stand ‘trial’ on fake treason charges and face the death penalty.

They said that these convicted men wanted to trigger a ‘second American revolution.’