‘The X Factor’ judge Simon Cowell to have an unplanned and spontaneous wedding with his ladylove Lauren Silverman

Simon Phillip Cowell, a judge on ‘The X Factor,’ recently revealed in an interview that he and Lauren Silverman will exchange vows in an impromptu ceremony rather than in Las Vegas.

Although they originally met in 2004, they didn’t begin dating until 2013. Additionally, Cowell proposed in December of the previous year. In 2014, the couple gave birth to their son Eric.

In a recent interview with The Sun, Cowell discussed his upcoming nuptials and revealed that he prefers a low-key ceremony versus an extravagant one. Instead of organising an extravagant ceremony, he claims he will whisk his ladylove down the aisle at the drop of a hat.

‘I like to make everything spontaneous, and doing that will make it a lot more fun,’ he told the publication. ‘I don’t think we’ll be getting married in Las Vegas, but whatever we do will definitely be fun.’

Cowell and Silverman remained friends for several years before getting into a relationship.

Before meeting Silverman, Cowell had made public statements about not knowing if he would ever want to get hitched or have kids. And now, it seems that his ladylove has changed his perception of matrimony and he is ready to embrace it with open arms.