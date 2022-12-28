TV personality and actress Whoopi Goldberg reiterates her comments on Jews and the Holocaust

Whoopi Goldberg, a television personality and actress, has reaffirmed her opinions on Jews and the Holocaust. She claimed that she never intended to appear to be ‘doubling down on cruel comments, especially after meeting with and hearing others like rabbis and old and new friends chiming in,’ she said.

Jews are divided over whether they are a race, a religion, or both, according to Goldberg in an interview with The Sunday Times of London.

‘My best friend said, ‘Not for nothing is there no box on the census for the Jewish race.’ So that leads me to believe that we’re probably not a race,’ Goldberg said.

In her apology, which is her second on the matter, Goldberg said while speaking to Rolling Stone, ‘I believe that the Holocaust was about race, and I am still as sorry now as I was then that I upset, hurt, and angered people.’

The apology comes after several notable people from the Jewish community took exception to Goldberg’s comments.

Game designer Luc Bernard tweeted, ‘This is one of the times where I think someone should force Whoopi Goldberg to go to a Holocaust museum and learn about the Nuremberg laws.’