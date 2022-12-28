WHO prequalifies Hetero’s generic version of the COVID-19 oral medication ‘Nirmacom’

The biggest pharmaceutical business in India, Hetero, announced that its generic version of COVID-19 oral antiviral therapy candidate nirmatrelvir has been approved by the World Health Organization Prequalification of Medicines Program (WHO PQ).

‘This is the first prequalification for a generic version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral medication ‘PAXLOVID,’ which the WHO referred to as the greatest treatment option for high-risk patients to date’ PTI reported.

The WHO strongly advised nirmatrelvir and ritonavir for mild and moderate COVID-19 patients who were at the greatest risk of hospital admission.

‘The WHO Prequalification of Nirmacom is a critical step in the fight against COVID-19 since it enables us to increase access to this crucial, cutting-edge antiretroviral medication for those who are in need. We are dedicated to making Nirmacom more quickly and affordably available in 95 LMICs, including India’ the Hetero Group of Companies, managing director, Dr. Vamsi Krishna Bandi, said.

‘In order to produce and market a generic version of Pfizer’s COVID-19 oral antiviral treatment candidate nirmatrelvir, which is co-packaged with ritonavir (nirmatrelvir; ritonavir), in LMICs, Hetero entered into a non-exclusive voluntary licencing agreement with Medicines Patent Pool (MPP),’ said Dr. Vamsi.