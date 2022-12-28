Woman gang raped in moving cab, 3 including driver detained

On the Yamuna Expressway, a woman is accused of being gangraped while in a moving vehicle. In connection with the incident, three people, including the cab driver, have been taken into custody.

In her complaint, the woman claimed that at around 8:30 p.m., she had boarded a taxi from Noida Sector 37 to Firozabad. The accused began to harass the woman as soon as they entered the Yamuna Expressway.

Around one in the morning, they arrived in Kuberpur, Agra, and halted the car. The lawsuit stated that they then took the victim behind some bushes and raped her till 4 am.

The suspects forced the victim to get into an auto rickshaw before they headed for Firozabad. The woman arrived to Etmadpur in Agra, went to a police station at seven in the morning, and described her experience.

A police squad arrived at the motorway in response to the woman’s allegation, and they retrieved toll film. On the basis of it, the police located the car and detained all three of the males who were charged with raping the victim.

According to Dr. Preetinder Singh, the police commissioner in Agra, a case has been opened as a result of the woman’s accusation. The three accused have all been detained, and the case is being looked into.