Zac Efron share pictures with his three year old baby sister Olivia

Here’s another reason to adore Zac Efron, in case you needed any more. Recently, Zac posted a photo of his younger sister, and the internet erupted.

Olivia, Zac’s younger sister, is only three years old. The 35-year-old actor wished her a happy birthday on social media by posting a photo of them together.

‘Happy bday, little sis,’ he wrote. Olivia is shown in the image with a crocheted flower crown on her head.

In the first picture, Olivia is gazing up at Zac with admiration. In the second, she is seen with her eyes closed and her head on big brother’s chest as he gives her a tender kiss on top of her head.

Zac had first posted about his sister in 2021 when he shared a photo of him holding her with the caption: ‘My sister Olivia, little heartbreaker.’

On the work front, Zac Efron recently appeared in the movie ‘The Greatest Beer Run Ever’.