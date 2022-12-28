Ziva Dhoni receives a special jersey from Lionel Messi.

Ziva Dhoni receives a special signed jersey from Lionel Messi of Argentina. Ziva has posted the images to her Instagram feed.

Ziva is pictured holding up the jersey with the number 10, pointing up at the autograph, which reads ‘PARA ZIVA.’ ‘Like father, like daughter!’ was the caption for the picture.

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, who has jersey number 10, won the World Cup earlier this month in Qatar.

For the start of the League 1 season in the first week of January, Messi will now return to his club PSG and rejoin with Kylian Mbappe.

In the championship game, Argentina defeated Mbappe’s France 4-2 on penalties.