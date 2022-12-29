Anurag Thakur, India’s minister of sports, announced that the country would submit a candidature for the 2036 Olympics.

According to the nation’s sports minister, India is preparing a candidature for the 2036 Olympic Games and would advocate for hosting rights at an IOC conference the following year.

The administration of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has invested heavily in domestic infrastructure in an effort to make India a major athletic force on the international stage.

The largest stadium in the world will be built in Modi’s home state of Gujarat and named after him. Ahmedabad is India’s contender to host the Olympics.

Anurag Thakur, India’s sports minister, told the Times of India that now was the ‘perfect time’ for his nation to bid on hosting the biggest sporting event ever.

Forth an interview that was released on Wednesday, he added, ‘If India is putting in so much effort to develop sports, I can tell you that we will not only host the Olympics, but we will host it in a tremendous way.’

A strategy describing Ahmedabad’s path toward hosting the Games will be presented at an IOC meeting in Mumbai in September with full government support, said Thakur.

The hosting rights for the following three Summer Olympics have already been given to Paris, Los Angeles, and Brisbane by the IOC.

If India’s candidature is accepted, it will join China, South Korea, and Japan as the only other Asian nations to have hosted the Olympics.